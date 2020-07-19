134 Nigerians, who had been stranded in Sudan as a result of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, have arrived in the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.
The 134 Nigerians arrived in the country at about 10 am local time on Sunday via Air Sudan.
According to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the 134 evacuees tested negative to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before departing Khartoum.
The Commission, however, stated that all evacuees will proceed on 14 days self-isolation as mandated by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Earlier, NiDCOM had said another set of Nigerians stranded in France and some European countries will arrived in the country later today.
The Commission said the stranded Nigerians in France and some European countries will depart Paris to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.
The evacuation exercise was coordinated by the Nigerian mission in France and monitored by NiDCOM.
