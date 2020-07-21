A former Kaduna Central district Senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to an increase in train fare for the Abuja to Kaduna service by the Federal government.





Recall that the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi announced a 100% increment in train fare for the Abuja to Kaduna service.





Amaechi, on Saturday, told reporters that the fare will double due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





According to him, travelers will now prepare to pay double of whatever trip they enjoy.





He also said that the reason behind the increment was that the coach previously carried 88 passengers but when they resume the service, the coach will be carrying just 40 passengers.





However, Sani in a tweet via his Twitter account on Monday said that such development was unjust, unfair, and insensitive given that people are suffering already due to the recent coronavirus pandemic.





He also advised the transportation Minister to make things easier for the people, adding that tables might turn any day.





He said ”To the transportation minister Chibuike Amaechi and the ministry; 100% increase in train fare is unjust, unfair, soulless & insensitive.





“Make things easier for the people when you are on top of the rock of power, you will meet with them when you are back to the base of life.”





