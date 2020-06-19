Governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have welcomed Godwin Obaseki, govenor of Edo, into the party.

The PDP had announced Obaseki’s defection to the country’s main opposition party, on Friday.

“Breaking News! The governor of Edo State, H.E. @GovernorObaseki has defected to our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig. The declaration was made this afternoon at the state Secretariat of our party in Benin city, Edo State. Power to the people. #EdoIsPDP,” it tweeted.



Shortly after the announcement, Obaseki confirmed that he will be seeking re-election on the platform of the PDP.





I, as always, remain committed to engendering good governance and sustainable development of our dear state. I have officially joined the @OfficialPDPNig to advance my ambition to seek re-election as Governor of Edo State.I, as always, remain committed to engendering good governance and sustainable development of our dear state. June 19, 2020

In a statement issued by C.I.D. Maduabum, director-general of the PDP governors’ forum, the governors assured Obaseki of a level-playing field as he seeks reelection on the party’s platform.





They urged Obaseki to “use the PDP as a vehicle to enthrone rapid economic, social and infrastructural development” in Edo.





“We welcome you to the PDP Governors’ Forum under the leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR and all other PDP Governors in the Forum,” the statement read.





“Your entry into the PDP family is a homecoming to a democratic platform that accommodates all Nigerians desirous of good governance, accountability and deepening of democratic tenets.





“The PDP Governors welcome you to use the PDP as a vehicle to enthrone rapid economic, social and infrastructural development of Edo State.





“As you subject yourself to the forthcoming primaries of the party, we wish you success and God’s blessings and guidance.





“The Forum extends the solidarity and support of your colleagues to you and all of your teeming followers into the party and assures you all of accommodation and level playing field.”







