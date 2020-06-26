 ‘You attack pastors but celebrate fraudsters’ — Nigerians bash Daddy Freeze over Hushpuppi documentary | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
'You attack pastors but celebrate fraudsters' — Nigerians bash Daddy Freeze over Hushpuppi documentary

Ifedayo Olarinde, Nigerian OAP better known as Daddy Freeze, has come under intense criticism on social media platforms following a documentary he did on Hushpuppi, an Instagram celebrity.

On Thursday, thepolice authorities in Dubai shared footage of how Hushpuppi was busted in aspecial operation over cyber-fraud worth Dh1.6 billion (an estimated N168billion).

He was arrested on June 10 — alongside his gang of 11 other Nigerians — for alleged crimes committed outside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including money laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, impersonation, scamming individuals, banking fraud and identity theft.

In the heat of criticism that trailed the Instagram celebrity for painting the country in a bad light, a video surfaced and went viral on social media wherein Daddy Freeze can be seen dining with Hushpuppi and his gang.


The OAP, who is know for habitually calling out pastors for “brainwashing their followers and collecting their money”, appeared to be running a documentary on the Instagram celebrity.

In the mini-documentary shot in 2019, Hushpuppi can be seen giving the radio personality a tour of his Versace palace in Dubai.

In one part of the footage, Daddy Freeze can be heard saying that Hushpuppi’s driver earned N700,000 monthly while tackling trolls who earned way less for having the effrontery to abuse him on social media.

“Hushpuppi’s driver is on N700,000 a month. People that are in the habit of dissing him are doing the job of a houseboy and getting paid N35,000. Yet, you go on Instablog to insult Huspuppi instead of begging him to employ your father as a driver,” he had said.

The video has since stirred outrage on social media platforms, especially Twitter, where users have tackled the media personality for his perceived double standards.

“If it is to abuse RCCG and Winners Chapel, Daddy Freeze would have been everywhere today dancing and singing like Dino Melaye. Today, he is silent. Not even a simple condemnation of fraud,” a Twitter user said.

“Let it be on record that Daddy Freeze who goes about criticizing everyone gave Hushpuppi a platform to showcase his ill-gotten wealth and even talk down on hard working men & women. It is also on record that Daddy Freeze ate from the proceeds of Hushpuppi’s crime; literally,” another user said.

