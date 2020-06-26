



Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday mocked Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Adams Oshiomhole, the suspended APC National Chairman.





Reacting to the leadership crisis in APC, Omokri said Tinubu and Oshiomhole are reaping what they sowed.





In a tweet, the former presidential aide said both men among others lied against Jonathan.





Others Omokri claimed lied against Jonathan include, dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi; Wole Soyinka, Omoyele Sowore, Rabiu Kwankwaso.





According to Omokri: “Those Who Lied Against and Undermined Jonathan Are Reaping What They Sowed





“Bola@Asiwaju Tinubu, Sanusi Lamido, Wole Soyinka, Sowore, Adams Oshiomhole, Rabiu Kwankwaso





@ObyEzeks





“One by one, they are all getting their comeuppance!”





Recall that the APC National Executive Council, NEC, had dissolved the party’s National Working Committee due to the current leadership crisis.





A majority of the dissolved NWC are said to be loyal to Oshiomhole and Tinubu.





