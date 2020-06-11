 Yet another Presidential aide dies | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Yet another Presidential aide dies

Thursday, June 11, 2020 0
Sani Yekini, a protocol officer attached to the office of Aisha Buhari, has passed away.

Aisha announced his passing via her official Twitter account. She said the deceased who suffered from a diabetic condition, worked with her for 4 years.


”Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. On behalf of my family and entire staff of my office, I wish to condole the family of Mr Sani Yekini, a protocol officer in my office who died earlier today.

”May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus” she prayed.






