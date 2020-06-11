Sani Yekini, a protocol officer attached to the office of Aisha Buhari, has passed away.
Aisha announced his passing via her official Twitter account. She said the deceased who suffered from a diabetic condition, worked with her for 4 years.
”Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. On behalf of my family and entire staff of my office, I wish to condole the family of Mr Sani Yekini, a protocol officer in my office who died earlier today.
”May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus” she prayed.
Inna lillahi wa Inna ilaihi Rajiun.— Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) June 10, 2020
On behalf of my family and entire staff of my office, I wish to condole the family of Mr Sani Yekini a protocol officer in my office who died earlier today.
May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus. pic.twitter.com/6PWFtQIZqe
Mr Yekini served in my office for 4 years, he was down with diabetes and lost the battle today . 😭— Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) June 10, 2020
He was a very committed, dedicated and courageous staff.
May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss .
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.