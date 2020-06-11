

On behalf of my family and entire staff of my office, I wish to condole the family of Mr Sani Yekini a protocol officer in my office who died earlier today.

Mr Yekini served in my office for 4 years, he was down with diabetes and lost the battle today . 😭

He was a very committed, dedicated and courageous staff.

