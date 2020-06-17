



Abdulateef Suleiman, personal assistant to Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, is dead.





He died at a private hospital in Abuja on Wednesday morning.





A hospital source said he died of sepsis shock and cardiac arrest.





In a statement, Onogwu Muhammed, chief press secretary to the governor, said Suleiman died after a brief illness.





“We regret to announce the passage of the personal assistant to the governor of Kogi state, Abdulateef Suleiman,” the statement read.





“The deceased had been on admission at a private hospital in Abuja for the treatment of septic shock but died of cardiac arrest Wednesday morning at the age of 41.





“He will be buried later on Wednesday according to Islamic funeral rites.”





A former aide of Bello described the deceased as a “complete gentleman”.





TheCable reports that the burial will take place in Abuja.





