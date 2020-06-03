Nigerian government, through the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19 has warned congregants against activities such as kissing, hugging, shaking or touching at worship centres.





The PTF National Coordinator, Sani Aliyu, released the guidelines to be applied on churches, mosques at the briefing on Tuesday.





The task force said that churches/mosques facilities must be structured in a way that physical distancing can be observed.





It said that persons above 55 should try not to go to worship centres but observe their worship services at home.

The PTF also advised worshippers with Coronavirus symptoms not to go to places of worship.





He said, “Worshippers are advised not to touch each other in a manner such as hugging, shaking, kissing etc.





“Families are advised to stay together during the worship services.





“Church/mosque volunteers (ushers, choir, security etc.) that have underlying illnesses should not be allowed to serve.”





The PTF also advised that Churches/mosques with a high number of worshippers can divide their services into two or three.





“Such churches/mosques should have a break of at least 30mins between the services to allow worshippers wash their hands or to disinfect the centers.





“Worship centers should have different entry and exit points.





“Business outlets at worship centers should remain closed.





“The elderly above 55 are advised to observe their worship services at home.





“Windows should be left open during services, as it’s more dangerous to hold services in enclosed places.





“Open-air services are preferable.





“Worshippers with COVID19 symptoms should not go to places of worship.





“Persons identified with high temperature after a temperature check should be turned back.”





