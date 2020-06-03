Wizkid, award-winning singer, says Nigerians should use their votes wisely during the next election if they hope to get the country out of its current “mess”.





The country held its last general elections in 2019 with next one billed to hold in 2023.





In a flurry of tweets on Wednesday, the music superstar called on Nigerians to take the bull by the horn and make the country better.





“Next election ! Use your voice and your votes wisely!!,” he wrote on Twitter.

The singer also buttressed his point while reacting to a fan who had enjoined him to release a song addressing the various ills in the country.





The ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner said the country’s situation requires more drastic actions from the citizens than just songs.





He cited the era of Fela Kuti, Afrobeat legend, who used his songs to fight various anomalies in the country’s leadership yet “nothing changed” till date.





He went on to call out the country’s leaders while reacting to a post by Banky W, Nigerian entertainer-turn-politician.





“Inhuman !!!country is a mess ! Useless leaders!!” he added.

Wizkid made headlines recently when he described President Muhammadu Buhari and Donald Trump, his US counterpart, as clueless over “poor” handling of their different governments.







