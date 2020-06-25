Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday said the party was a good example of order and constitutionality that Nigeria’s democracy needs.





Atiku said that without law and order, a party can not comfortably govern a nation.





The former Vice President made the remark in a series of tweets.





According to Atiku: “The @OfficialPDPNig has been an example of the order and constitutionality needed to sustain genuine democracy in Nigeria.





“I pray that the order, discipline and constitutionality, which we, as a party has exemplified, should guide institutions of our democracy, especially other political parties.





“Without law and order in a party, a party cannot provide law and order to Nigeria. -AA”





This is coming at a time the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC is entangled in a leadership crisis, following the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as its National Chairman.





Recall that APC’s National Executive Council, NEC, had an emergency meeting where the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, was dissolved.





