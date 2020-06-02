The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, issued new directives to reopen schools, churches, and motor parks in the State as coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the country.





The governor, in a series of tweets on his official Twitter page, also warned that his government would not hesitate to prosecute owners of banks, shopping malls, restaurants, shops, and businesses that fail to enforce the wearing of face masks and social distancing in their premises.





According to him, all public and private schools, including places of worship and motor parks, will be decontaminated.





“All public and private schools will be decontaminated before schools open. Churches and motor parks will also be decontaminated,” Wike tweeted.





“This issue of COVID- 19 is real, and the government will not hesitate to seal up and prosecute owners of banks, shopping malls, restaurants, shops, business places or offices that fail to enforce social distancing and the wearing of face masks in their premises.





“The Decontamination Team does not compromise standards but put in your best to ensure that the entire state is decontaminated,” he added.





Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria as of today is 10162, according to the NCDC.













