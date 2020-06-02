





The Oyo State COVID-19 Taskforce has said it would not relax the ban on religious activities and the curfew imposed as a result of the pandemic.A statement issued in Ibadan, on Tuesday, by Mr Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde, confirmed that the Taskforce, chaired by the governor, made its position public after a two-hour online meeting on Tuesday evening.Adisa said the taskforce was still evaluating the situation in the state and would not be able to follow the decision by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, which relaxed the ban on religious gathering and the curfew.He explained that the position was informed by the ongoing risk, situation analysis being undertaken by a team of experts.“The Oyo state COVID-19 Taskforce wishes to alert the public that the ban on religious gathering remains in force in the state.” The 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew earlier imposed in the state as a result of the ravaging pandemic, will also remain in force until further notice.“This is because the taskforce is awaiting a risk, situation analysis report by a team of experts, earlier commissioned to do so.“The report is expected at the end of the week and it is only after the report has been analysed by the taskforce that it can be in a position to make further clarifications,” he said.He indicated that the Taskforce would always make its decisions in relation to the behavioral patterns of the Coronavirus in its domain.He said the body would rely on science, logic and data; and that the state was leaving no stone unturned in curtailing the spread of the virus.“Meanwhile, the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of the Taskforce will on Wednesday, commence the community testing for COVID-19, with the aim of determining the behaviour of the virus in the state.“The exercise, which is scheduled to hold in 10 locations, will kick off in three different sites in Ibadan on Wednesday,” he included.NAN