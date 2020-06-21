





Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said this is important so that trains don’t become conduits of circulation of the deadly coronavirus disease.The Nigerian Railway Corporation had in March suspended all passenger services in the country to curb the spread of the lethal virus.In an update via his Twitter handle on Saturday night, Amaechi wrote, “We’re not in a hurry to start train operations because of the danger of covid19 spread. When we start, all health and safety protocols must apply. You will not enter a train if you don’t adhere to our rules. The train will not move if passengers do not comply.“Meanwhile, the NRC said it has taken delivery of the last dozens of rail coaches ordered by the FG in March.It said the 40 rail coaches will be deployed in its operations on the Lagos-Ibadan, the Abuja-Kaduna and the Itakpe-Warri routes.It also said work has resumed in the construction of the 27km Blue Line of Lagos Rail that will run from Marina to Okokomaiko.“By June 2022, commuters will be able to move from Marina to Mile 2 by rail,” it added.