Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has advised the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to forget the 2023 presidency.





He said Tinubu will not succeed President Muhammadu Buhari because he has been “used”.





The former presidential aide said this in an article on Thursday entitled ‘An open letter to Jagaban’.





Tinubu is fondly called Jagaban, a traditional title bestowed on him by the Borgu kingdom of Niger State.





Fani-Kayode said dark clouds lie ahead of the former governor of Lagos State.





He said Tinubu’s enemies dug a pit for him and that he had already fallen into it.





The staunch critic of the Buhari administration stated that “they have finally stripped you naked and taken everything from you. You have lost your mystique, honor, glory, self-respect, following, clout, pride, reputation and so much more”.





Fani-Kayode insisted that Tinubu has “lost control of the political party that you conceived, formed, nurtured and built. The APC was your baby and now they have taken it from you and are set to kill it”.





“They fooled you, used you, dumped you and humiliated you and now they are going to expose you, rubbish you, malign you, break you, crucify you, investigate you and utterly crush you.





“You dreamed of being Vice President in 2015 and you failed. You are dreaming of being President in 2023 and you will fail. In all your plans what you failed to appreciate is that God alone rules in the affairs of men”.





