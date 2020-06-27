 ‘Why is your focus on 6 Nigerians out of 79 wanted criminals?’ — Reactions trail FBI’s request | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The request by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the whereabouts of six Nigerians, whom the United States indicted for fraud, has sparked outcry on social media.

The six Nigerians are Uzuh Richard, Alex Ogunshakin, Felix Okpoh, Micheal Olorunyomi, Benson Nnamdi and Abiola Kayode.

They were among a list of 79 persons declared wanted by the US — 16 Russians, 20 Chinese and 37 Arabians.

On Friday, the bureau took to its Twitter page to seek help in finding the Nigerians wanted for “their involvement in ​business​ email ​compromise (BEC) schemes resulting in over $6 ​million in losses”.


The manner in which the FBI announced the criminal alert appeared to have gotten a lot of Nigerians angry and consequently opened the floodgates of negative reactions on social media platforms, particularly Twitter.

Majority of those who commented on the issue called out the bureau for singling out Nigerians, who are the least on the list, while ignoring countries with higher nationalities.

“6 of 79 is ~ 7.5% but the FBI intentionally posted an image that makes it look like the Nigerians are 60% of the wanted it. More shocking when you see big countries like Russia & China individually contributing about 50% of the list. How they use the media to shape your thinking!,” JJ Omojuwa wrote.

“There are lot of Nigerians doing legitimate businesses around the world and It’s painful because these few bad eggs keep overshadowing the efforts of others. That’s why the FBI used those 6 Nigerians as click bait, a deliberate attempt to ridicule the country. Smh,” another user wrote.

