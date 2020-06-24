



A controversial housemate of 2019 Big Brother Naija Reality Show, Natasha Akide also known as Tacha has revealed why she went for BBNaija reunion show despite being disqualified from the show.





In a recent interview with Nigerian journalist, Chude Jideonwo, Tacha revealed that she wanted people to see her for who she really is and not the problematic person they presumed her to be.





Chude asked;





“Everybody has the image that you’re this troublesome, problematic person”





Tacha said, “That was the narrative that was portrayed while I was in the house. I would say this was the reason why I went for the reunion. I needed to let people see me not for any narrative being portrayed by any platform or anybody but you see me for me. I would go through everything, the process, the pain, the joy.”





Asked what the highlight of her life has been so far, she replied;





“I think the highlight will be the disqualification. God wanted that to happen and I trust God, I follow him”





