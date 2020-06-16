







The footballer, in the viral video, identified himself as a 16-year-old whose parents are “huge fans” of Joshua.





The Englishman narrated how frequent injuries — including hip, groin and ankle — hindered him from playing in times of important tournaments, matches, and breakthrough moments.

He said before the congregation: “My name is Angel Gomes, I’m from Manchester. I’m 16. I play for the Manchester United Football Club. And I’ve been struggling really with injuries.





“I’ve been having injuries around my hip and groin which have been affecting me playing. I also suffered ankle injury not long ago which kept me out for a long time.





“These injuries would come at hard times for me, times when I was having a breakthrough or times when I had to go to a tournament or playing games, these injuries would happen quite frequently.





“I play for Man United, I also represent England national team under-17 level as captain. I’ve known about the Synagogue Church of Nations for a long time.





“As my family follows the prophet, my parents are big fans. So we thought it would be a good time for me to come and be touched by the prophet.”





Reacting to a two-minute video, Gomes wrote on Twitter that he was young at the time and only did what his parents thought was best for him.





He wrote: “Regarding the video that has come out from 2016. I am from a Christian family at the time my mum was a fan of the pastor, and she really wanted me to go. I was going through some issues. From the outside looking in it looks crazy, but I was just practicing my faith.





“I didn’t really need to explain myself but a lot of people was (sic) asking me what the video was about. I was young at the time and if my parents thought something was best for me I would do it. There are far more important issues out there in the world we can tackle. For example #FreeSchoolMeals #maketheUturn!!!!!”

Gomes is the youngest player to represent Manchester United since Duncan Edwards, who died at 21, in 1953.





After being touched by Joshua, the wonder kid said he felt a ‘little shock’.











“I can really describe how I felt. Just don’t doubt what you feel on the inside. Go with your heart. When you need someone to look up to, just look to God and have faith,” he said.