Ayo Fayose, a former Governor of Ekiti State, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) crisis as a show of God’s anger.





He said the development was due to the way APC government had treated Nigerians since its emergence.





Noting that the party has been displaying arrogance and treating Nigerians with contempt, Fayose said “this is just the beginning, their matters will be made worse with time.”





In a statement on Thursday, by his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, the former governor said for Nigeria to return to the path of progress “more confusion will still hit the party till it goes into oblivion.”





Fayose insisted that currently, one can validly lay claim to the office of the APC National Chairman.





The Buhari government’s staunch critic warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be mindful of being seen as helping the party to uphold its illegalities.





He lamented the killings by bandits in the North especially Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara and Sokoto States.





“God will never be happy with a party that its government is doing nothing to stop the bloodshed, raping of women; including children and destruction of people’s sources of livelihood going on in the country.





“It is on record that more than 300 Nigerians have been brutally murdered by bandits in the last three weeks and the APC government has done nothing.”





The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said rather, Nigerians who raised concern are being insulted by the APC government while those who protested are being arrested and detained, as in the case of Nastura Sharif.





“God can also not be happy with a party like APC, that its government has not only impoverished Nigerians, but with its inept presidency, plunged the country into debt that future generations will have to pay.





“Most importantly, will God be happy with APC after seeing how elections were rigged since 2015, the latest being in Kogi and Bayelsa States?”





