The World Health Organization, WHO, has warned of a “new and dangerous phase” of the coronavirus pandemic.





WHO gave the warning as people now neglect lockdowns and social distancing despite cases of the disease rising every hour.





The coronavirus has now killed more than 454,000 people and infected 8.4 million people globally.





Despite COVID-19 surging in both South and North America, Europe and parts of Asia, countries are starting to ease restrictive measures.





WHO declared that the coronavirus still posed a major threat to the world.





WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference on Friday that “The world is in a new and dangerous phase. Many people are understandably fed up with being at home… but the virus is still spreading fast.”





At the moment, no vaccine has been discovered to tackle the disease despite several trials.





British Government had earlier in the week announced that dexamethasone will now be used on COVID-19 patients.





The government made the announcement after researchers in the country identified the drug, which, according to them, reduces COVID-19 deaths risk.





The government said the drug had reduced death risk for patients in ventilators by one-third and oxygen by one fifth.













