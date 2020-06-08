





The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued new guidance on homemade or locally-made face masks for the prevention of COVID-19.WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, advised on Sunday via its official twitter handle.According to WHO, the guidance on homemade masks are important for preventing COVID-19 in low-income areas.In a video posted on the twitter account, Guy Mbayo, the Technical Officer, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), gave insights on how to clean them; how to wear and remove them, when to remove them, and much more importantly, how to manufacture them locally.“WHO has recommended the wearing of medical masks; at the beginning of the crisis, there were not enough; supply chain was already disrupted.“Member-states and governments have made wearing of face masks mandatory in their own countries; people were prompted to resort to homemade masks,’’ he said.“The masks do not protect you fully; you still need to observe all the measures that were recommended, like the handwashing with soap and water, and physical distancing.“When you are removing the mask, don’t allow it to touch your hand; use the elastic to remove it without touching the mask itself,” he said.He also advised that the masks needed to be clean daily.