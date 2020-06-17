 ‘What have you done to secure the children’s future’ — Aisha Buhari comes under fire on Twitter | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has come under intense criticism on social media after she shared a post to commemorate this year’s ‘International Day of the African child’.

On Tuesday, the first lady took to her Twitter page to celebrate the annual event with a video in which some Nigerian children of different demographics can be seen speaking against violence, molestation and rape.

She also enjoined Nigerians to help create a world where children can grow to their full potential.

“As we commemorate the International Day of the African Child, We want a world where children can grow to their full potential, we want you to be part of that world and we want a secure and just future for our children.#InternationalDayOfTheAfricanChild,” she wrote.


The post instantly stirred the hornets’ nest on the microblo gging platform as users took to her mention to register their displeasure.

“Do something about all the Almajiri children roaming the streets in northern Nigeria,” a Twitter user said.

“Future Impossible Tenses. Madam First Lady, what have you actually done to ensure that the African Child can grow to their full potential? How exactly have you been securing a just future? Tell us what you’re doing, not what you want to do!#InternationalDayofTheAfricanChild,” another user said.

Here is what some Nigerians had to say:





