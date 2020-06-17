



Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has come under intense criticism on social media after she shared a post to commemorate this year’s ‘International Day of the African child’.





On Tuesday, the first lady took to her Twitter page to celebrate the annual event with a video in which some Nigerian children of different demographics can be seen speaking against violence, molestation and rape.





She also enjoined Nigerians to help create a world where children can grow to their full potential.





pic.twitter.com/nlorz8aYEA As we commemorate the International day of the African Child, We want a world where children can grow to their full potential, we want you to be part of that world and we want a secure and just future for our children. #InternationalDayOfTheAfricanChild June 16, 2020

The post instantly stirred the hornets’ nest on the microblo gging platform as users took to her mention to register their displeasure.





“Do something about all the Almajiri children roaming the streets in northern Nigeria,” a Twitter user said.





“Future Impossible Tenses. Madam First Lady, what have you actually done to ensure that the African Child can grow to their full potential? How exactly have you been securing a just future? Tell us what you’re doing, not what you want to do!#InternationalDayofTheAfricanChild,” another user said.





Here is what some Nigerians had to say:



Awesome statement.Can you be so kind to tell Bubu that the ways he's handling Nigeria, most children cannot grow to their full potentials. He must focus on primary health care and security. The ways people including children are dying in the hands of bandits is sad. #WeAreTired June 16, 2020

@aishambuhari Ma, we have heard that for a very long that children are the leaders of tomorrow, but this children keep growing and they go to school, get their degree but no job, no future. June 16, 2020

You are projecting a good vision here, but it can't be achieved by ur husband nor his elites. — Nsikanabasi Brown (@NsikanabasiBro1) June 16, 2020

This administration under the leadership of your husband isn't creating the enabling environment for the children to grow to that full potential you want them to attain. Until something is done to stop these brutal killings, children will continue to suffer. — Musa Muhammad Dambatta (@M_Dambatta) June 16, 2020

What can you say about northern, a hundreds of people were killed by bandicts and boko Haram. If you can recall in 2015 your husband promised us that he will saves our lives and our properties. This is rational behind voting him as a president. — CATALYST (@Ibrahim44818904) June 16, 2020

