Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says the agency has recovered assets in excess of N980 billion.





Speaking on Thursday during a media briefing to mark the 2020 Democracy Day in Abuja, Magu said non-monetary assets recovered by the anti-corruption agency include estates, private jets and oil vessels.





The EFCC chief also said the commission has secured 2,240 conviction in the past five years.





“We shall be marking the 2020 Democracy Day as a commemoration of our progress in the democratic project,” Magu said.





“As you all know in your regular reporting, the EFCC is not only ahead, it is clearly so. We are on course in all the cases we are prosecuting. Our scorecard in the area of conviction is 2,240 in the last five years.





“We have recovered assets in excess of N980billion and quite a large array of non-monetary assets like properties, estates, private jets, oil vessels, filling stations, schools, hotels, trucks and other automobiles, jewelleries, plazas, shopping malls, electronics, among others.





“The EFCC takes both enforcement and prevention strategies very seriously. Our enforcement is not about tough talks, it is about tough actions. It is not about rhetoric, it is about professionalism. It is not about seminars, it is about criminals and how to bring them to book.





“The EFCC is making impressive progress in digitalized and non-digitalized investigations. All our cases are being pursued with vigour and alacrity. This is why we have results across all our zones.





“The EFCC is committed to our democratic project as a nation. The anti-corruption agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari is real, robust and yielding visible results. We will not relent on our assigned mandate. As I always emphasise, public ownership of the anti-corruption war is one of the best showcase of our patriotism.”









