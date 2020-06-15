





In a press statement made available to newsmen, Wema Bank insisted that not more than two positive cases were confirmed. In the meantime, the affected branches have been shut down. Customers who recently visited those branches were also contacted and advised to get tested for COVID-19.The emailed statement said in parts; “We have received confirmation of two positive COVID-19 cases in two of our branches nationwide. The infected staff are currently being treated after only displaying mild symptoms.“In keeping with our commitment to ensure the safety of our customers, staff and community, we have notified customers who visited those branches to get tested.“In light of this, both branches have been shut down for immediate disinfection and will only be reopened once we certify that it is safe enough for services to resume.”It should be noted that this is happening barely one month after banks were all ed to re-open their branches, following the COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed by the Federal Government.The Nigerian Government hd adopted the drastic lockdown measure (which lasted for approximately two months) in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus in the country. During the lockdown, banks were only allowed to operate skeletal services, even as customers were advised to shift their transactions to online channels.Nigeria has confirmed a total of 16,085 cases of COVID-19, according to latest data obtained from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. While 5220 patients have so far been discharged, some 420 deaths have also been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.