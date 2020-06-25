The Ghanaian government on Thursday promised to restore to its original state, the demolished residential building of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana.





Recall that some armed men attacked the Commission building last week Friday, demolishing some part of the official residence which was under construction.





Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the investigation carried out, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mrs Shirley Ayokor Botchewey, confirmed that the land was sold to Nigeria 20 years ago.





Botchewey, however, explained that the mission could not produce the lease, land title certificate and building permit of the land.





She said, “The Land Commission will formerly inform the Osu Traditional Council that in August, 2000, offer was made to High Commission of Nigeria, irrespective of the title of land in question.





“The offer was accepted by the High Commission and payment was made accordingly that constituted a contract. The Land Commission will proceed to issue a Land Certificate to the High Commission of Nigeria, to regularise its ownership of the property in question.





“Ghana will take immediate steps to engage the Osu stool and all stakeholders on the impasse. Ghana will ensure that the demolished building is restored to its original state as soon as possible. The High Commission of Nigeria will take appropriate steps to obtain building permit for the construction,” NAN quoted her as saying.





Botchewey, therefore, assured that the government would actively engage the Nigerian government at the highest level, to address and help calm tensions in both countries, adding that the suspects had been prosecuted in court for conspiracy to crime and cause of unlawful damages.





