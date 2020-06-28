



Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, says the Nigerian army will remain on its feet in the battle against insecurity until the country becomes safe for everyone.





Buratai, represented by Lamidi Adeosun, a lieutenant-general, said this during the passing out parade of the 79 regular recruit intake (79 RRI) in Zaria, on Saturday.





The army chief lamented that Nigeria is facing numerous security challenges such as Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements “that are making life unbearable”.





Buratai, who congratulated the fresh recruits, tasked them on loyalty, selfless service, courage, discipline, integrity, respect for others, and other core values of the army.





“I wish to state that we will continue to tackle this threat headlong until the country is safe for all,” he said.





“You are expected to always put in your utmost best in order to sustain these values through high professional standards.





“I urge you to assimilate and maintain the mental, physical and spiritual training given to you by this institution and the ones you will be exposed to, in your units and formations.”





He said army has given the soldiers “much” and that the country is expecting so much from them.





“It is worthy to note that as you pass out today, the combat efficiency of NA has been enhanced and boosted with about 4,918 soldiers,” he said.





“I assure you of my support toward improving the standard of training, welfare of recruit and staff of Depot Nigeria Army and Nigerian army in general.”









