





He said the ministry has saved billions of naira and enhanced the productivity of law officers in the ministry by the decision to stop engaging external lawyers.Apata spoke at an event where the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), was named by a group, Face of Democracy Nigeria, as the Minister of the Year 2020.He attributed the initiative of stopping the use of external solicitors by the ministry to Malami.He said, “Before Malami, there used to be the practice where the ministry engaged external solicitors to handle cases at huge cost to the Federal Government.“But, on his assumption of office, he said we can look inward, meaning you are saving money for the government and enhancing the productivity of the law officers.“With this policy, we have saved billions of naira for the Federal Government, because we no longer need to farm out cases. They are now being handled in-house.”He commended Malami for his contributions to the success of the anti-corruption efforts of the Federal Government.