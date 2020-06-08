



The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has reacted to a statement by the presidency concerning the international activities of the secessionist group.





Nnamdi Kanu said his group had already destroyed Nigeria, boasting that by the time they were done with the country, the name Nigeria would seize to exist.





The Presidency on Sunday said it has uncovered an ongoing plot by the IPOB to set Nigeria against some of its allies such as the US, UK and the European Union.





It alerted Nigerians and the international community of the move it described as a most misleading campaign wherein the group uses false allegations of persecution of Christians against the Nigerian State.









The Presidency claimed that the campaign had already started gaining steam with some officials of the American government, including the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.





It said the elaborately planned scheme, had been receiving monthly funding of $85,000 USD since October 2019.





He wrote on Facebook, “I Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have no mansion, I have no car, I have no hotel, I have no university, I have no government contract, I don’t lie, I don’t cheat, I don’t steal, all I HAVE is the grace of Chukwu Okike Abiama to do his will which is to restore Biafra in TRUTH and HONESTY.





“Every dime the indomitable IPOB family worldwide contributes towards our liberation goes towards the dismantling of Nigeria and restoration of Biafra, I mean every dime.





Once again Nigerian Government has inadvertently confirmed that we spend big on our diplomatic offensive. We have destroyed Nigeria and by the time we are done with them, the name Nigeria will seize to exist.”





