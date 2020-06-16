



The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it does not have record of the defection of Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state.





Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, said this on Tuesday after he was asked to comment on the defection of the governor.





Issa-Onilu said the party could not comment “at this moment” on reports that Obaseki had defected.





“The party has no record of the reported defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the Progressive party,” he said.

“We cannot comment at this moment on media reports suggesting the Edo governor or anyone else has left our great party.”





Obaseki had announced his resignation from the party while speaking with reporters at the presidential villa after a meeting with Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to the president.





The governor said he would pursue his second term bid on another platform.





In a tweet, Obaseki said he would continue to protect the interest of Edo people and “sustain good governance in the state.”





“I have officially resigned my membership of the All Progressives Congress (@OfficialAPCNg) after meeting with the CoS to @MBuhari,” he tweeted.





“We shall continue the battle to protect the interest of Edo people and sustain good governance in the state.”









