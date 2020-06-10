





The governor said the ban will not be lifted without adequate advice from experts.He said such decision will be premised on positive risk situation analysis being carried out by experts.The Governor gave the hint while delivering his “State of the State Address” during a special plenary to commemorate the first year anniversary of the Ninth House of Assembly.The session, which was also attended by top government functionary, was presided over by Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin.Makinde said: “For this same reason, we have held off from reversing our directive on religious gatherings. We saw what happened when a private organisation did not follow the advisories we provided to the letter.“Over 50 percent of COVID-19 cases in Oyo State can be traced to this organisation. So, I take this opportunity to again plead with our religious leaders to be patient with us. We are keeping our eyes on the numbers and will adjust this directive at the right time.”