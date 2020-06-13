



The Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) says it is worried about the “lack of transparency” in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.





In a statement on Friday, the group said Buhari can rebuild confidence in his anti-corruption crusade by removing the “veil of secrecy” in the conduct of government business.





Akinbode Oluwafemi, CAPPA executive director, who spoke on behalf of the group, said CAPPA is worried about the rising debt of the country, especially in the face of the current COVID-19 pandemic.





“As we salute heroes both dead and alive who fought for the enthronement of civil rule in Nigeria, we must again be remind the current occupiers of public offices that for the citizens of this nation to full democracy, there must be transparent governance,” he said.

“We are worried by the attempt to muzzle freedom of speech, and the lack of transparency in government business particularly as it relates to procurement and on a broader front, the many loans that government at all levels have received from the World Bank, IMF and several multilateral institutions. Many of such arrangements have occurred during this COVID-19 pandemic. In fact we are worried about Nigeria’s rising external debts.





“And, the current government must respect the right of Nigerians to know and participate in developmental processes. Nigerians must be allowed to dissent and hold their public officers accountable. We must be allowed to seek clarifications. Not allowing Nigerians to ask question is by no means a tenet of democracy.”





He said the quality of the nation’s electoral process has been on a downward slide resulting in a gradual loss of interest in the entire electoral process among the citizenry.





He added the government should protect the environment that will allow Nigerians participate in who governs them.









