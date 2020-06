Count one of the amended charge reads: “That you Alh. Hamisu Bala (aka Wadume) (m) of lbi: LGA Taraba State between February and April 2019 at Takum and Ibi LGA Taraba State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court knowingly seized and detained one Usman Garba (aka Mayo) at his filling station in Takum, demanded and collected a ransom of one hundred and six million naira (N106,000,000.00) before he was released. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.”