Tope Alabi, a Nigerian gospel vocalist, has paid tribute to Ibidun Ighodalo, the late wife of Ituah Ighodalo, a senior pastor of Trinity House Church, in a soulful song.
Ibidun had died of a heart attack in her sleep while in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, in a development that had tributes pouring in from both public figures and well-meaning citizens.
Taking to her Twitter, Alabi uploaded an emotional song in the late socialite’s name, yodeling it hard that she and her likes never wanted her to leave the way she did.
We will miss you but God love you more. Rest on Ibidunni Ighodalo— Tope Alabi (@topealabi01) June 18, 2020
SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO IBIDUNNI IGHODALO BY TOPE ALABI
In a previous tweet, the gospel singer had written: “Your death came as a shock and it’s heartbreaking Pastor Ibidun Ighodalo, but God knows the best.
Your impact can’t be forgotten. I know you are with Christ Jesus in a grand reception into His kingdom, RIP. God will comfort @pastorituahighodalo and the entire family, Amen.”
Your death came as a shock and it's heartbreaking Pastor Ibidun Ighodalo, but God knows the best. Your impact can't be forgotten. I know you are with Christ Jesus in a grand reception into His kingdom, RIP.— Tope Alabi (@topealabi01) June 14, 2020
God will comfort @pastorituahighodalo and the entire family, Amen pic.twitter.com/KBRgcJosyO
Before Ibidun’s death, the philanthropist was spotted in a viral video hugging her husband and making complimentary comments about how difficult it was to say goodbye to the clergyman.
