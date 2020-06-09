





The single mother of one has been gifted a Mercedes Benz car worth N17M.The movie star turned thirty-five on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.She took to her Instagram where she shared some videos of her new ride.According to her, the car was a gift from a very close friend and the second car gift for her birthday.She also revealed that the new car is the sixth of her garage collection.Dikeh’s latest car is a 2019 Mercedes Benz C300 4matic.German car website, Kitchener Waterloo says the car is worth about $44,000 and N17M in Nigerian currency.Tonto’s best friend, Bobrisky, fellow actresses, Lilian Esoro and Ibinabo Fiberesima and rapper, Eva Alordiah, among others, left birthday wishes for her in the comments section of her posts.Bobrisky wrote, “Happy birthday bestie! Your heart is too die for. I wish u all d success in dis life, long life and prosperity…”