





Ibidunni, 39 was said to have died Sunday June 14 due to a cardiac arrest while she was in Port Harcourt.Since the news of her death broke out on social media, a number of people took to their pages to pay touching tributes to the deceased whom most of them described as an angel on earth.A lot of people had things to say about how Ibidunni loved to help people especially couples who had difficulty in bearing children