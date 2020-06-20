It was indeed a sad and emotional day for lovers, friends and families of the Ighodalos as the late beauty queen and wife to founder of the Trinity House Church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Ibidunni Ajayi-Ighodalo is committed to mother earth.
Ibidunni, 39 was said to have died Sunday June 14 due to a cardiac arrest while she was in Port Harcourt.
Since the news of her death broke out on social media, a number of people took to their pages to pay touching tributes to the deceased whom most of them described as an angel on earth.
A lot of people had things to say about how Ibidunni loved to help people especially couples who had difficulty in bearing children
First video from the late Ibidun Ighodalo's burial in Lagos today #ighodalo #IbidunIghodalo pic.twitter.com/uSOQgNeLeI— 9jatalkative Official (@9jatalkative1) June 20, 2020
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
RIP IbidunReplyDelete