Part 1: My Wife, My Daughter and My self were Covid19 Positive🦠😢@TheOkoyes pls guys be safe out there🙏🏽🤢🦠 pic.twitter.com/jfgbZC11Ib — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) June 27, 2020

The Nigerian musician confirmed this via his verified Twitter page on Saturday.In a series of videos posted, Peter Okoye revealed his wife, Lola Omotayo, and daughter, Aliona also tested positive for Coronavirus.He added that his domestic staff also contracted the virus.He noted that it has been hectic in the past few weeks for his family.He, however, urged all his fans to stay safe and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.