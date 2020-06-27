Peter Okoye, twin brother of the defunct music group (P-Square) also known as Mr. P has tested positive for COVID 19.
The Nigerian musician confirmed this via his verified Twitter page on Saturday.
In a series of videos posted, Peter Okoye revealed his wife, Lola Omotayo, and daughter, Aliona also tested positive for Coronavirus.
He added that his domestic staff also contracted the virus.
Part 1: My Wife, My Daughter and My self were Covid19 Positive🦠😢@TheOkoyes pls guys be safe out there🙏🏽🤢🦠 pic.twitter.com/jfgbZC11Ib— Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) June 27, 2020
He noted that it has been hectic in the past few weeks for his family.
He, however, urged all his fans to stay safe and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
Part 2: My Wife, My Daughter and My self were Covid19 Positive🦠😢@TheOkoyes pls guys be safe out there🙏🏽🤢🦠 pic.twitter.com/FdRGp4aPQt— Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) June 27, 2020
