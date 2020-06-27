 VIDEO: Peter of Psquare, wife, daughter, domestic staff test positive for COVID-19 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » VIDEO: Peter of Psquare, wife, daughter, domestic staff test positive for COVID-19

Saturday, June 27, 2020 0
A+ A-

Peter Okoye, twin brother of the defunct music group (P-Square) also known as Mr. P has tested positive for COVID 19.

The Nigerian musician confirmed this via his verified Twitter page on Saturday.

In a series of videos posted, Peter Okoye revealed his wife, Lola Omotayo, and daughter, Aliona also tested positive for Coronavirus.

He added that his domestic staff also contracted the virus.


He noted that it has been hectic in the past few weeks for his family.

He, however, urged all his fans to stay safe and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.


Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top