You cannot belive in Jesus Christ and be afraid to touch people with corona virus



— OTUNBA (@ManLikeIcey) June 20, 2020







Pastor Chris stated this in a televised service while faulting the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government for the gradual reopening of churches.He alleged that church leaders are responsible for the guidelines placed on churches, stressing that some leaders have insisted that the government should ensure that churches remain closed.“We have to pray for our leaders and pastors who are scared of the virus. You can’t believe in Jesus Christ and be afraid of virus. Jesus touched people with leprosy and healed them. But these people who are afraid are pretending to be representing the Christians. It’s a shame. I think the leaders are laughing at them.“If you are a Christian and minister of the gospel and you are afraid of the virus, you have no gospel. Your gospel has ended. The moment you start giving such guidelines to people in the church, you’ve repudiated your faith in Christ.“You may not know this but the reason many churches are still shut down is not just government but church leaders who insisted that government should not let the churches open, except the churches follow these wicked guidelines.“Some of those guidelines like wearing of gloves before laying hands on the sick, suspending holy communion, holy communion that Jesus Christ told us to take, now we are told to suspend them because of a pandemic, this is crazy,” Pastor Chris said.