



The United Nations (UN) says it has launched investigation into a viral video showing a couple apparently having s3x in one of its official cars in Israel.





Stephane Dujarric, spokesman of the secretary-general, told reporters in New York on Friday that the organisation was “shocked and deeply disturbed” by the footage.





Dujarric confirmed that the video featured a 4×4 vehicle containing personnel “likely assigned to the UN Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO)”.





The short video shows a woman in a red dress straddling a man in the back seat of the white SUV bearing the “UN” inscription.





With them in the moving vehicle are the driver and a bald-head man sitting on the passenger side in front.





The footage was reportedly filmed on HaYarkon street, a major thoroughfare in Tel Aviv, the Israeli capital, although the UN said its authenticity had not been confirmed.





“We are shocked and deeply disturbed by what is seen on the video. The behaviour seen in it is abhorrent and goes against everything that we stand for and have been working to achieve in terms of fighting misconduct by UN staff,” Dujarric said.





“We became aware of the video a little bit more than two days ago and our colleagues in the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) were immediately activated.





“Their investigation I know is moving very quickly. We know the location of the incident and the identification of individuals in the video, who are likely assigned to the UNTSO, is close to being completed.





“As part of the UN’s commitment to transparency, the UN will provide updates on the conclusion of the investigation, and any further action.”





In a statement, UNTSO said it was committed to the UN’s zero-tolerance policy against any kind of misconduct, including sexual exploitation and abuse.





Heather Barr, co-director of the women’s rights division of Human Rights Watch’s, however, said the video did not come to her as a surprise noting the UN had a bigger problem than the video.





“That problem is about allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse committed by staff members of the UN,’’ BBC quoted her to have said.









