



Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora aka CeeC, was allegedly involved in a car accident along the New Haven road in Enugu state on Wednesday, June 24.





According to a social media user identified as @thebomaye 2 on micro blogging platform, Twitter, the reality star’s car suffered a brake failure around the area.





@thebomaye 2 shared a video that captured the moment a distressed CeeC alighted from the vehicle to check out what had happened to her car.





Several passersby were also spotted surrounding the car as they tried to figure out the best way to help.

A portion of the video also captured the moment CeeC missed a step and fell inside a gutter as she tried to make her way to the other side of the car.





Sharing the video, @thebomaye2 said: "Ceece Bbnaija car failed brake at New Haven Enugu, you can see her running up and down @Coal_City."





Watch the video below:

