Lille striker Victor Osimhen is in Naples today.
It was gathered that Osimhen and his agent are in the city for talks with Napoli over a summer transfer.
The Nigeria international and his representatives flew to Italy on private jet and a meeting is scheduled with Napoli officials later today.
Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli is hoping to reach a quick deal with Osimhen in order to burn off competition.
A fee of around €60m has been mooted for the Lille star.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.