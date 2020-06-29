



Nigerian actress Gloria Young is using her platform to seek funds and support for fellow actor who is down with endometrial cancer.





Sharing a picture of the ailing actress, Young wrote a caption, urging well meaning Nigerians to donate whatever they can afford into Ify Onwuemene’s bank account to help her.





‘Folks please we need help for our sister @ifyonwuemene an actress from the days of Sam loco and Enebeli Elebuwa. I worked with her last on the set of Tajudeen Adepetu’s “Everyday People” in the late 90’s. She is down with endometrial cancer. She has tried sourcing for funds on her own, but nothing is too small. Please send whatever you can to Ifey Onwuemene, Fidelity Bank 6010999993.

Thank you’





This isn’t the first time a Nollywood actor will fall ill and ask for help. Some of them include Leo Mezie, Ernest Asuzu, Sadiq Daba and a host of others.





Endometrial cancer is a cancer that arises from the endometrium (the lining of the uterus or womb). It is the result of the abnormal growth of cells that have the ability to invade or spread to other parts of the body. The first sign is most often vaginal bleeding not associated with a menstrual period.





Gloria Young has featured in several movies and won the City People Movie Award for Movie Couple of the Year at the City People Entertainment Awards.





Young is married to Nollywood colleague Norbert Young and they have three children together.





