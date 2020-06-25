Veteran Yoruba actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu, popularly known as Ogun Majek, is dead.
It gathered that he died Thursday morning at his Imalefalafia, Oke-Ado, Ibadan home.
The President of Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, confirmed his death.
Details later…
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.