Thursday, June 25, 2020
Veteran Yoruba actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu, popularly known as Ogun Majek, is dead.

It gathered that he died Thursday morning at his Imalefalafia, Oke-Ado, Ibadan home.

The President of Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, confirmed his death.



