Nigerian veteran singer, Olalekan Fadeyi popularly known as Azadus recounted his experience while battling with the Coronavirus.





He explained that he tested positive for the virus and got admitted to one of the isolation centres in Lagos.





After testing negative twice, he was discharged on Thursday, June 17. Azadus took to his Instagram page to caution those who still do not believe that the virus exists.







”Glory be to God I just got discharged of Covid-19. Half bread is better than puff-puff. That garri in your house is far better than the good meals you won’t be able to eat at the hospital.

”My Advice, If you must go out, see everyone as that COVID-19 itself and wash your hands for 40secs at the least.





Meanwhile, if you insist that Covid-19 is not real, Covid-19 is not in Nigeria or Africa, haaaaaaaaaa well, don’t be shy to ask me questions.





”Please kindly say a word of prayer for @lagosstategovt. Under our super caring Governor @jidesanwoolu

God bless” he concluded.





