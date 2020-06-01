



Senator Dino Melaye has called on the Attorney General of the Federation, Justice Abubakar Malami, the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, and the Director-General of the Department of States Services, DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to arrest the perpetrators of the rape and murder of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, UNIBEN.





Uwaila was allegedly raped and killed by some unknown persons while reading in an RCCG, church in Benin City.





Reacting to the development, Melaye in a tweet on his official Twitter page on Monday, said he would protest in the street if the perpetrators are not arrested.





Melaye tweeted: “Law Enforcement Agencies must find perpetrators of Rape and Murder of 22-Year-old Uwa Omozuwa that happened in a Church in Benin city.

“The Attorney General of the Federation, IGP and DG DSS must unravel the demons responsible, or we take to the street. Enough is Enough.”





Meanwhile, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday condemned the terrible incident.





Adeboye commiserated with the deceased family and called for calm.





