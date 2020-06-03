Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has called for adequate protection of women against defilement and other forms of violence.





Atiku made the call while reacting to the death of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, who was allegedly raped and murdered by some unknown persons last week.





Vera was raped while reading inside a Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, worship centre in Benin city.





The PDP chieftain who decried the increase in cases of rape in the country called for a review of ‘rape laws.’





According to him, this will ensure that every perpetrator of the act are brought to book.





He tweeted, “I just spoke to the family of the late Uwa Omozuwa. I expressed my deepest condolences over her rape and murder. I feel their anguish. Sadly, rape is now a pandemic in our country.





“It is time we reviewed the laws on rape to ensure that there are no escape routes in the investigation, prosecution, conviction and adequate punishment for this heinous crime.”









