



Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has promised to give the sum of N1million to anyone willing to provide reliable information to arrest the perpetrators of the rape and murder of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, UNIBEN.





Apostle Suleiman, who condemned the alleged killing of Uwaila on Sunday, made this known in a tweet on Monday.





Recall that Uwaila was allegedly raped and killed by some unknown persons while reading in a Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, in Benin City.





“I would give N1million to anyone willing to provide reliable information to the apprehension of those behind the rape/murder of Vera Uwaila who was murdered in the church..contact +2348119313785,” Apostle Suleiman tweeted.





Meanwhile, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on Sunday condemned the terrible incident.





Adeboye commiserated with the deceased family and called for calm.





