











The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released names of top best students who sat for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination ( UTME).





Recall that JAMB had fixed 160 as cut off marks for Universities and 120 for Polytechnics.





This was announced at the 2020 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday.





The commission announced that the best candidates scored between 352 and 365 in their UTME.





The best candidate who scored 365, was identified as Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu Agnes, from Anambra State.





Another candidate from Anambra State, Nwobi Okwuchukwu David, also scored 363.





Here are the names of the candidates and their scores as released by the board.





1) Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu Agnes -365





2) Nwobi Okwuchukwu David – 363





3) Ojuba Mezisashe Shalom – 359





3) Elikwu, Victor Chukwuemeka – 359





5) Adebola Oluwatobi Paul – 358





6) Gboyega Oluwatobiloba Enoch – 356





7) Ojo Samuel Oluwatobi – 355





7) Utulu, Jebose George – 355





9) Osom Akan Awesome – 353





10) Akakabota Fejiro Simeon – 352





10) Ogundele Favour Jesupemi – 352





10) Alatise Monsurah Bisola. – 352





10) Adelaja Oluwasemilore Daniel – 352





