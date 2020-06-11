



Following the investigation on the death of 22-year-old Uwa Omozuwa who was raped and killed by unknown men in side a Redeem christian church of God, RCCG in Benin, the suspect has allegedly confessed that her Pastor allegedly had her killed because she was allegedly pregnant and allegedly refused to abort it.





Recall that Uwaila Omozuwa was reported dead after she was forcefully raped and beaten inside the church.





The student was attacked with a fire extinguisher by unknown men on Wednesday, May 27.





A family source said Uwaila died on Saturday midnight at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) where she was rushed to after the attack.





A journalist, Ayo Ademokoya gave an update hours ago saying:





“The arrested suspect Mr Chibuzo confessed to DSS that, it was the RCCG pastor that paid them 1.5 million naira to kill the year one UNIBEN student.





According to our source, the pastor impregnated the girl and asked her to abort the baby, but the girl refused. So, the made arrangement for them to meet at their usual hangout spot which is the church, that was where the pastor set her up.





He paid some hoodlums 1.5million and told them where to meet the girl. So, instead of seeing the pastor in the church, The girl met the hoodlums. After hitting her head with fire extinguisher, the hoodlums decided to have a taste of her before she died, so, they took their turns.









The pastor did that to cover his sins but it has backfired. Both the pastor and his wife are on the run because they planed dastardly act together!"


















