





Hushpuppi, Woodberry and eleven others were detained for alleged 150 million dirhams (N168 billion) scam.According to a video shared by Dubai media office on Twitter on Thursday, they were tracked and arrested in an operation code-named ‘Fox Hunt 2’ with huge sums of money, cars, mobile phones, and other gadgets confiscated from them.The two celebrities shared their reactions on Twitter shortly after the video was released.Uche wrote on Twitter: “It’s all fun and game… Millions of families and lives ruined Billions stolen ….l just watched the Hushpuppi arrest video.”While Toolz teased: “Dubai used him for promo video…..”The mother-of-one further added, “But 2 million victims wow!! Imagine someone had saved a nice sum for their retirement…and its all gone in a blink of an eye. Could damn near push someone to suicide.”