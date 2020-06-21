





Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa made this known on Sunday in Asaba, the State capital.According to Ifeajika, both officials showed mild symptoms of the virus and consequently subjected themselves to the test.He said that both men had been moved to an isolation centre and were stable, and responding well to treatment.Ifeajika called on residents of the state to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as anyone, irrespective of status, could contract the virus.“Let me advise all Deltans to, as a matter of top priority, always obey the COVID-19 protocols, which have been in public domain, so as to curb further spread of the pandemic.“The fresh cases in our hands in Delta further testifies to the fact that COVID-19 is not a scam. It is real and people should take the issues of the virus and personal hygiene seriously.“COVID-19 is not a death sentence; so, when you begin to feel unwell, reach out to approved government hospitals for appropriate tests to be carried out.“We can save ourselves and others from this virus if we obey all the protocols of wearing face masks, regular washing of hands in running water, use of alcohol-based sanitisers and maintaining physical-distancing while congregating in any form.“All our hospitals and isolation centres across the state are on 24 hours alert to receive any case(s) of the Coronavirus or other health challenges,” he stated.According to Ifeajika, the officials are the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie and the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu.