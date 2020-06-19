 Transfer: Chelsea ready to sell Kante | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Transfer: Chelsea ready to sell Kante

Friday, June 19, 2020 0
A+ A-

Chelsea are ready to sell N’Golo Kante to raise extra funds.

The Frenchman has struggled with injuries this season.

And according to The Times, Frank Lampard wants to raise more money to sign one or two more players.

Lampard has already recruited Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.


World Cup winner Kante is reportedly interesting Spanish giants Real Madrid.


Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top