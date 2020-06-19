Chelsea are ready to sell N’Golo Kante to raise extra funds.
The Frenchman has struggled with injuries this season.
And according to The Times, Frank Lampard wants to raise more money to sign one or two more players.
Lampard has already recruited Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.
World Cup winner Kante is reportedly interesting Spanish giants Real Madrid.
